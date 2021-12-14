A Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) insider lowered their holding by 28% earlier this year

Looking at Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eli Lilly

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Accounting Officer & VP of Finance, Donald Zakrowski, sold US$544k worth of shares at a price of US$181 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$249. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 28% of Donald Zakrowski's holding. Donald Zakrowski was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LLY Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Does Eli Lilly Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Eli Lilly insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$360m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eli Lilly Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eli Lilly shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Eli Lilly, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Eli Lilly you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

