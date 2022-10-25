A Edison International (NYSE:EIX) insider lowered their holding by 14% earlier this year

Looking at Edison International's (NYSE:EIX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Edison International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Non-Executive Chair, Peter Taylor, sold US$197k worth of shares at a price of US$63.56 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$55.77. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Peter Taylor was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.08% of Edison International shares, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Edison International Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Edison International shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Edison International insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Edison International has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

