A DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) insider lowered their holding by 45% earlier this year

Looking at DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DV ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

DoubleVerify Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Lead Director, Laura Desmond, for US$3.6m worth of shares, at about US$30.08 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$27.03. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Laura Desmond.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.40k shares for US$523k. But they sold 120.00k shares for US$3.6m. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. DoubleVerify Holdings insiders own about US$485m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The DoubleVerify Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - DoubleVerify Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

