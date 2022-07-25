A Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider lowered their holding by 10.0% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Dollar Tree, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DLTR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dollar Tree

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, David Jacobs, sold US$305k worth of shares at a price of US$163 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$172, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10.0% of David Jacobs's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Jacobs.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 525.00 shares worth US$80k. But insiders sold 1.89k shares worth US$305k. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DLTR Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

Does Dollar Tree Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Dollar Tree insiders own about US$493m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dollar Tree Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dollar Tree shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Dollar Tree insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dollar Tree, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

