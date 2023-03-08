World Markets

A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

March 08, 2023 — 08:24 am EST

Written by Deniz Uyar for Reuters ->

ANKARA, March 8 (Reuters) - The owner of Sila, a 2-1/2-year-old Doberman, was surprised to see not one but four dogs emerge from the rubble of a building in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, 28 days after earthquakes devastated the region.

Kadir Keyifli said he had asked local rescue teams for help getting his dog out of the rubble but nobody had been able to enter the wreckage.

Meyako, a regional animal rescue team, came to his aid on Monday. After hours of work, they managed to reach the basement where Sila was trapped - and saw that she had not only survived for nearly a month but also gave birth to three puppies.

"What did you drink here? What did you eat? Did you give birth to three of them?" one rescue worker asks in a video of the moment they reached Sila.

The workers were seen going through a narrow opening among the rubble then breaking open a hole in a door to access the room in the basement, which appeared to have sustained little damage.

"My dogs are coming out after one month. Thank God," exclaims Keyifli in the video shared by Meyako. Keyifli said Sila survived and gave birth thanks to a large bag of dog food that was left in the basement.

Sila and her pups were taken to the nearby city of Adana for treatment. Rescuers noted the mother looked skinny, but apart from that was walking unaided.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria from last month's earthquakes have neared 52,000.

(Reporting by Deniz Uyar; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.