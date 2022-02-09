A Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) insider lowered their holding by 58% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Diversified Healthcare Trust's (NASDAQ:DHC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diversified Healthcare Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Trustee, John Harrington, for US$103k worth of shares, at about US$3.90 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.01. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. John Harrington was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

John Harrington sold a total of 46.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$3.78. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DHC Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Does Diversified Healthcare Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.0m worth of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock, about 0.3% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Diversified Healthcare Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Diversified Healthcare Trust shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Diversified Healthcare Trust insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Diversified Healthcare Trust. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Diversified Healthcare Trust (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

