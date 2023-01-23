A Dive Into 0xd62, a Genesis OTC Wallet That’s Moving Money

A key crypto wallet at Genesis Global Trading moved a substantial amount of ether (ETH) around the same time the trading firm’s sibling filed for bankruptcy protection last week.

The over-the-counter trading desk’s wallet transferred out 75,000 ETH to various crypto exchanges on Jan. 19. A CoinDesk analysis shows that’s the fifth-biggest single-day movement ever.

Read more: Genesis’ Crypto Trading Arm Is Moving Money Around, a Sign of Normality Amid Sibling’s Bankruptcy

The days with a bigger ETH outflow from the wallet – which all took place last year – coincided with major milestones for Genesis. Here are the bigger days for the wallet, which has an address beginning with 0xd62:

Last week’s bankruptcy filing by Genesis Global Capital, the lending business, raised doubts about its future, but the movement of money suggests its related entity, trading firm Genesis Global Trading, continues to operate.

The OTC desk wallet continues to transact on the Ethereum blockchain as Genesis’ bankruptcy unfolds. Since Jan. 21, the wallet has sent out 24,000 ETH, worth some $39 million, and received $92 million in USDC and USDT, as of press time.

Genesis did not return a request for comment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.