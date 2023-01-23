Cryptocurrencies

A Dive Into 0xd62, a Genesis OTC Wallet That’s Moving Money

January 23, 2023 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by Sage D. Young for CoinDesk ->

A key crypto wallet at Genesis Global Trading moved a substantial amount of ether (ETH) around the same time the trading firm’s sibling filed for bankruptcy protection last week.

The over-the-counter trading desk’s wallet transferred out 75,000 ETH to various crypto exchanges on Jan. 19. A CoinDesk analysis shows that’s the fifth-biggest single-day movement ever.

Read more: Genesis’ Crypto Trading Arm Is Moving Money Around, a Sign of Normality Amid Sibling’s Bankruptcy

The days with a bigger ETH outflow from the wallet – which all took place last year – coincided with major milestones for Genesis. Here are the bigger days for the wallet, which has an address beginning with 0xd62:

(Etherscan)

Last week’s bankruptcy filing by Genesis Global Capital, the lending business, raised doubts about its future, but the movement of money suggests its related entity, trading firm Genesis Global Trading, continues to operate.

The OTC desk wallet continues to transact on the Ethereum blockchain as Genesis’ bankruptcy unfolds. Since Jan. 21, the wallet has sent out 24,000 ETH, worth some $39 million, and received $92 million in USDC and USDT, as of press time.

Genesis did not return a request for comment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Cryptocurrencies
CoinDesk
CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology through its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.