A Different Approach to Low Volatility: Select the Best Securities First

Efram Slen and Richard Lin, Nasdaq Global Information Services

The goal of low-volatility investing is to minimize the impact of drawdowns that occur during periods of market turbulence or bear markets. By minimizing the performance drag caused by volatility, investors aim to compound returns at higher rates over the long term.

The Problem

Some early iterations of low-volatility strategies accomplish this by simply screening for the least volatile stocks. The drawback of this approach is that these portfolios often have large sector and industry concentrations, making them less appealing to investors looking for diversified market exposure. In an attempt to address this shortcoming, a second generation of low-volatility strategies emerged. These strategies use a portfolio optimizer to construct a diversified low-volatility portfolio, rather than simply gravitating to low-volatility stocks. While this marked a step forward in the evolution of low-volatility investing, some of these strategies still lack a critical element – consideration of the fundamental profile of the stocks selected.

The Solution

The Nasdaq Victory US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility Index (the “Index”) attempts to enhance the methodology by including a multi-factor screening process that first narrows the investable universe to stocks believed to be more likely to outperform, then applies a portfolio optimizer to lower volatility and diversify the index. The combination seeks alpha from the multi-factor screen, and lower volatility stemming from the optimized portfolio construction. This results in a portfolio designed to participate in rising or bull markets, while outperforming during periods of heightened volatility or bear markets (best illustrated in the up/down market-capture ratio of the Index). Ultimately, the Index aims to provide superior risk-adjusted returns and a smoother path to long-term capital appreciation. The Index also differentiates its use of multiple factors by considering them in aggregate, with each security representing the appropriate exposure to all pertinent factors rather than a “bolt together” approach utilized by many other multi-factor approaches. The index launched on May 26, 2017, and has back-test data available beginning on April 20, 2001.

In this document we will describe the Index’s two-step approach. We will discuss the efficacy of multi-factor investing and how it is applied in this strategy. Next, we will explain how a portfolio optimizer reduces portfolio volatility, and how it is used in this approach to provide diversified market exposure. Finally, we will review historical performance of the Index, and compare it to a number of its more traditional low-volatility peers.

