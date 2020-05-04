A Decade of Perfecting Services: Polish Commodity Clearinghouse IRGiT Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary

Andrzej Kalinowski

IRGiT, a commodity clearinghouse providing clearing and settlement activities for transactions conducted on the Polish Power Exchange and an important part of our Nasdaq Market Technology community, is today celebrating its tenth anniversary! We sat down with Andrzej Kalinowski, President of the Management Board to discuss how it all started, what role it has played in the development of the Polish power market, the importance of the Members and what lies ahead for this ten year old.

IRGiT launched operations 10 years ago today. What was the genesis of IRGiT? Why was the organization formed?

IRGiT was launched by Polish Power Exchange (TGE) and Polish National Depository of Securities (KDPW). It was important for TGE to have clearing house in its group in order to be able to expand their offer. IRGiT started operating on 22 April 2010, and at the time it employed a bunch of people who, with the support of their colleagues from the Exchange, thought up and created basically from scratch our first clearing and transaction security model. Passing clearing and settlement to the new clearing house was very important step on the road to further development of polish energy and gas market, it opened possibility for introducing derivative contracts, and even financial instruments for polish power companies and other entities. Without IRGiT polish market could not function in the way it does now.

Can you talk about your mission and vision for IRGiT?

Our main goal is to ensure complex post-trading solutions for all Polish Power Exchange markets, including commodities and financial instruments; as well as support them in all their future projects in terms of post-trading. We are also working on expanding our activities by running some international projects; we take part in European energy market integration, and we try to extend our offer for central and Eastern Europe countries.

What achievements are you most proud of in terms of your business over the past ten years?

Since our start, we have run a lot of initiatives with the main objective to perfect our services. As a result, ten years later, we have developed an optimum and flexible settlement model, operated in cooperation with 10 biggest banks in Poland. Our security model satisfies European standards and has been tested in crisis situations, but at the same time, it takes into account the local realities of the Polish market and is cost-attractive to its participants.

What impact have your members had on your current position?

Our Members’ contribution to the development of IRGiT’s offer is very significant. Our achievements would not be possible without them. They are innovative, and many times have put forward initiatives which have contributed to expanding or enhancing our offering for the benefit of the entire market. On our anniversary we would like to thank them for their commitment in the work of the Risk Committee, for our daily cooperation and for their kindness in daily contacts. At the same time, we wish for continuation of the fruitful and efficient cooperation in the years to come.

What initiatives are currently driving your ecosystem forward?

We clear commodity and financial markets operating on the trading platforms run by the Polish Power Exchange and are constantly working to expand our portfolio. Among our recent successes, we have developed a clearing model for the Agricultural Commodity Market, and are launching post-trading services for clearing, securing and reporting of the Organized Trading Facility (OTF). Thanks to our experience from 10 years of operating in polish market, we are also able to run projects outside of Poland and have already established fruitful cooperation with GET Baltic, the Baltic-Finish gas exchange.

Nasdaq and TGE have partnered on technology since 2008 and you have used Nasdaq Tech throughout your existence. What is the most memorable project for your team over the relationship?

Considering the fact that Nasdaq software is a base for our everyday activities and that we could not operate without our clearing system, there have been a lot of projects between IRGiT and Nasdaq. However, if you ask about the most memorable project, it is, without a doubt, switching from CONDICO Clearing Station, which we used since the day we started, to X-Stream Clearing (now known as PCCP) in 2016. The project majorly involved IRGiT, Nasdaq and all our members. It ended up in a spectacular success, and looking backwards, it is clear that implementation of the new system was a major step in our development ever since.

Congratulations to IRGiT on your 10 year anniversary!