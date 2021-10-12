A CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) insider lowered their holding by 16% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for CURO Group Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:CURO ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

CURO Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director, Chadwick Faulkner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$16m worth of shares at a price of US$15.75 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$18.93, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 16% of Chadwick Faulkner's stake. Chadwick Faulkner was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CURO Insider Trading Volume October 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CURO Group Holdings insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about US$372m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CURO Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CURO Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of CURO Group Holdings, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CURO Group Holdings. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CURO Group Holdings (including 2 which are potentially serious).

