A Crucial Factor Affecting Stock Values is in Decline, But Some Companies are Bucking the Trend

By Stacia Garr and Priyanka Mehrotra, RedThread Research

Some corporate strategies can yield slight or tangential benefits on the stock market. But others produce such stark changes that they should serve as a rallying cry to investors everywhere.

A study from Microsoft fits into the latter category. It found that in times of economic uncertainty, organizations that improve their employee engagement “performed twice as well financially as organizations that deprioritized it.” In fact, “each additional point of engagement reported by employees correlated with a +$46,511 difference in market cap per employee.”

The lesson is clear. To protect and boost stock values, businesses need to make sure they’re improving employee engagement.

One of the most powerful factors that affects employee engagement is how employees feel about the ways their companies track their productivity. So we conducted new research to find out how well businesses are doing on that front. Our report, Performance Management Trends 2024, contains the findings.

The news is, to say the least, problematic. Businesses are paying more attention to performance management, and instituting additional steps to track metrics throughout the year. But much of this is backfiring. Organizations taking on these additional steps are not boosting productivity -- and, worse, they are damaging their employee engagement.

Performance management misses

We surveyed more than 600 employees across a wide range of industries and job functions in October and November 2023, the latest in a string of annual surveys we’ve been conducting. In this poll, more than half of respondents gave their company’s performance management practices a thumbs down, expressing dissatisfaction.

They have lost faith in their companies’ PM practices. Fewer than four-in-ten (39%) said these practices are fair and consistent -- a drop from 48% two years earlier. These employee perceptions are at their lowest level since 2019.

Meanwhile, our report shows that when employees are satisfied with performance management, they are 1.6 times more likely to be highly engaged and 1.4 times more likely to report that their company achieved 2023 business goals. So, put simply, every performance management failing lowers employee engagement, which lowers financial performance -- including in share values. These losses compound over time, shrinking profits and returns.

Fortunately, our report found that some businesses are bucking the trend. They’re shaking up their performance management practices and replacing them with new practices that work. As a result, these businesses are boosting both employee engagement and productivity. One business that we wrote about saw an 8-point increase in highly engaged employees.

How investors can pick out winners

How can investors determine which companies are doing best at performance management? It may seem difficult to find out, since just about all company executives say that their companies care about performance management and employee engagement. So the challenge is getting data that indicates how well, or how poorly, they’re really doing.

In earnings calls and communications with investor relations departments, it’s certainly worth asking companies for internal surveys that show how employees feel about the performance management systems in place, and how it affects their levels of engagement. Unfortunately, many companies don’t collect this data, and some that do might not share it publicly.

It’s helpful to look at external sources to get a sense of how employees feel about performance management, and how engaged they are. One place to turn is Glassdoor, in which current and former employees rate and review their companies. Many of these reviews include assessments of organizations’ PM practices in addition to engagement levels.

News media including the Wall Street Journal sometimes highlight companies that are doing exceptionally well at engagement. So do sites focused on specific industries such as Built In, which looks at the tech sector.

At RedThread, our members have access to case studies and reports that list specific companies thriving in this space, improving their PM practices and seeing engagement rise steadily. We break down what they did wrong, what they’re now doing right, and how the changes are paying off for all stakeholders.

Shareholders can be a powerful force in pushing organizations in the right direction. The more investors ask and speak out about performance management, the more executives will listen -- and the more businesses will work to turn the tides.

Stacia Garr is co-founder and principal analyst at RedThread Research. Priyanka Mehrotra is senior analyst. RedThread is a human capital analysis firm committed to providing the most relevant, unbiased research and insights on people practices.

