A Couple of NDX Options Trades Looking for an Overdue Bounce Higher

As of last Friday, NDX has lost more than 3% the past four weeks, something that has not happened frequently in the past. This was only the fourth time since 2000 and the last observation was in March 2009. The week following the fourth down 3% week was spectacular for NDX with a gain of just under 10% back in 2009. The table below shows the 1, 2, 3, and 4-week performance for the NDX after these 3% losing streaks.

There were two instances in 2001 of four 3% plus weekly losses and in both cases NDX rose the following week. In March 2001, the first week was a solid rebound, but there was a resumption of the downtrend before another rebound to make the four-week performance turn to the positive. Finally, in 2009, NDX also rebounded with a stellar week rising 9.75% and gaining almost 20% over a four-week window.

Staying with the 1-week performance, I decided to price out a couple of trades using the historical returns as a guide for price targets. The first trade idea is a bit conservative focusing on a gain of 3.49%. This is the lowest of the three returns on the table above. A 3.49% gain this week would place NDX at about 13300 at the end of this week. One method of trading this is selling the NDX May 6th 13300 Call for 120.00 and buying the NDX May 6th 12800 Call for 330.00 and a net cost of 210.00. I priced this while NDX was around 12860, but the markets were jumping around so pricing is likely different at this time. The payoff on Friday afternoon appears below.

This trade has a break-even level 150 points higher than where NDX was when I priced the options. Profits are capped at 290.00 even if NDX has a huge bull move this week.

The second trade is a bit more aggressive, taking the average 1-week return post-losing streak. In this case, the price target is 7.91% higher, placing NDX at about 13800 at the end of this week. The May 6th 13800 Call could be sold for 20.00, which does not put much of a dent in the long option premium. I decided to look to a ratio spread for this trade. This involves selling 2 May 6th 13800 Calls at 20.00 each and buying 1 May 6th 12800 Call for 330.00. The result is a net cost of 290.00.

The potential reward for this 1x2 spread is 710.00 points, which is unlikely, but traders can dream about perfection. The two most bullish weeks from the historical table still place this trade in the range of profitability around 14200. Finally, the upside break-even on this trade is about 13% higher than where NDX was when the options were priced out.

Both Trades are reliant on history repeating itself and we all know that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. However, history points to a potentially strong week for NDX and options are a good way to play this if you agree.

