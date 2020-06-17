A Correction May Be Coming, But Opportunities Abound (Video)

by Daniel Shvartsman

The market feels of two minds right now, as volatility persists on the one hand (hello, Thursday's 6% sell-off!) but stocks still more or less only go up on the other hand, economic climate be damned.

We brought on Stock Waves, which takes a hybrid fundamental and technicals approach, to hear how they view this market. Lyn Alden Schwartzer speaks to the fundamentals more and how the rate of change in economic data matters more than the data itself, while Zachary Mannes and Garrett Patten share their view on the charts and how that informs things. They argue that a correction may be due, but that the longer-term bull market is not over. And, interestingly enough, they see a number of names they like out there - I got them to talk about Freeport McMoran (FCX) and the new guard of tech names, which they haven't coined yet. Click play to watch, and stay tuned for a transcript sometime next week.

See also Almost V-Shaped: The Square Root Economic Recovery on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.