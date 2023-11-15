'A Cop On The Beat': Gary Gensler's SEC Hauls In $5B Amid Stringent Crypto Oversight

In the midst of swirling rumors regarding its stance on a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) spot ETF, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued its own performance assessment, claiming a year of exceptional enforcement productivity within the realm of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

What Happened: “Investor protection and enhancing public trust in our markets requires that we work with a sense of urgency, using all the tools in our toolkit,” stated SEC enforcement division director Gurbir S. Grewal in the report.

The SEC’s report commends the division for its comprehensive and impactful endeavors, which include a spectrum of regulatory strategies, securing substantial financial penalties, and returning nearly a billion dollars to investors adversely affected by various infringements.

Across the board in 2023, the SEC’s imposition of authority resulted in 784 enforcement actions, with financial penalties totaling $5 billion. A significant portion of these funds — nearly $1 billion — was earmarked for distribution to wronged investors.

Why It Matters: The SEC’s ramped-up enforcement activity — with over two dozen actions concerning crypto assets and securities in 2023 — reflects the agency’s growing commitment to overseeing an industry that has experienced explosive growth but also significant regulatory challenges.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler emphasized the agency’s role in the crypto landscape, expressing that the SEC acts “as a cop on the beat… following the facts and the law wherever they lead to hold wrongdoers accountable."

Enforcement in Action: Throughout 2023, the SEC made headway by filing charges against various high-profile crypto figures and entities, alleging fraud and the lack of proper registrations. These cases involved notable individuals and companies, including FTX’s Samuel Bankman-Fried, as well as Terraform Labs and its leader Do Kwon. The overarching message from Gensler: “The crypto markets have seen tremendous growth, but also rampant misconduct.”

Businesses like Celsius, Kraken, Genesis, Gemini, and Nexo found themselves in the SEC’s crosshairs. Kraken and Nexo, in particular, settled with the SEC, paying civil penalties of $30 million and $22.5 million, respectively.

Spotlight on NFTs and Celebrity Endorsements: Impact Theory LLC and Stoner Cats 2 LLC were among those targeted for illegal, unregistered offerings of crypto asset securities.

This sector also attracted attention to celebrity engagements, with Kim Kardashian settling with the SEC for $1.26 million over charges concerning non-disclosed payments for crypto promotions.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $35,396.34, down 1.70% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

