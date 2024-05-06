A Cooler Start to the Trading Week; TSN Mixed, SAVE Misses

Monday, May 6th, 2024



After last week,stock market newssimmers down a bit. The previous five work days represented a peak number of reports on calendar Q1 earnings, in addition to it being Jobs Week — it brought us not only Friday’s Employment Situation report (175K new jobs filled; 3.9% Unemployment Rate) but private sector payrolls from ADP, JOLTS data from the previous month and Weekly Jobless Claims. This week, we see some monthly reports on consumer activity and a lot of speeches from Fed members, but that’s about it.



Next week, the action picks up somewhat again. That’s when we get crucial inflation data like the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), along with Retail Sales and housing numbers like Starts/Permits and the Homebuilders Survey. So far — and this points to a key reason behind the two or three-week winning streaks in the market (depending on the index) — what we are seeing remains consistent, if at times inconveniently, with an overall “soft landing” economic scenario.



We don’t get another Fed meeting til mid-next month. By that point, even though it remains highly unlikely that the first 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut since July of last year would be forthcoming (meaning the first possible cut could only happen a full year after the final rate hike, or longer), we’ll at least get a more articulate level of insight on the economy as a whole by then. Ultimately, these high interest rates (5.25-5.50%) are having a cooling affect on the domestic economy, and while we’re seeing other countries starting to loosen up monetary policy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell & Co. feel no such compulsion at this stage.



Fiscal Q2 earnings are out for Tyson Foods TSN this morning. Earnings of 62 cents per share amounted to a massive +77% beat over the Zacks consensus, while top-line revenues came in a tad light, by -0.46%, to $13.07 billion in the quarter. Free cash flow and sales volume both came in somewhat lower than expected, and revenue guidance is expected flat for 2024 from 2023 levels. But because the stock is still well off its February 2022 highs, shares are up +2% in early trading. For more on TSN’s earnings, click here.



Discount airline Spirit SAVE also posted quarterly results ahead of the bell. Here we saw slight misses on both top and bottom lines in Q1 for the struggling carrier. Negative earnings of -$1.46 per share missed consensus by 3 cents, while revenues of $1.27 billion was -0.43% from expectations. The company ends its positive quarterly earnings streak at two, and the -77% share price year to date is down another -3% in today’s pre-market. For more on SAVE’s earnings, click here.



After today’s close, we’ll see earnings results from cybersecurity firm Palantir PLTR and retail REITS SPG SPG and Vornado VNO. This week, with the Apples and Teslas already having reported, we get earnings from Walt Disney DIS, ride-sharing platforms Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT, and the first-ever public earnings report from Reddit RDDT. Pre-market futures are up modestly across major indices at this hour.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.