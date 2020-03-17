A Contrarian Buy Signal Has Been Triggered for Global Risk Assets. Beware, Says BofA

Fund managers were steeped in gloom for March, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Global equities have sold off so hard, they may be triggering a buy signal, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch. But that could be a trap, they warn.

In a completely understandable move, investor sentiment among global fund managers has collapsed.

That’s according to a grim Bank of America Merrill Lynch global fund manager survey for March that blames many of the known suspects — coronavirus, the shock drop in oil prices, fears of a recession and fears of surging debt default risks.

Michael Hartnett and a team of strategists at the bank noted the biggest monthly collapse in global equity allocations ever, led by those for eurozone & emerging markets. Allocation to banks was the lowest since July 2016, while that to utilities and health care was the highest since the first quarter of 2009.

But all that gloom has also triggered a “buy signal” for the bank’s flagship sentiment index — the BofA Bull & Bear Indicator — for the first time since August 2019. The index tumbled to 1.7 in March from 2.5.

Hartnett warned against getting overly excited with that signal. He said the contrarian sentiment signals can be triggered too early at times of an unusual event, such as what investors are seeing now. For example, the index triggered a buy signal in July 2008, two months before Lehman Brothers collapsed.

Hartnett said the “scale and impact of [the] current health crisis is unprecedented,” and a “sustained rally requires further macro and market policy moves, plus the belief that the virus is peaking in Europe & U.S.”

Sadly for now, Europe’s viral outbreak doesn’t appear to be peaking yet and the U.S. looks to be at the start of its own battle.

The bank added that fund managers’ global growth expectations were the lowest in the survey’s 25-year history. Global earnings per share expectations were the lowest since October 2008.

That’s as cash levels among fund managers saw the fourth-biggest month-to-month jump ever, from 4% to 5.1%. Meanwhile, 61% — the highest since June 2009 — of managers urged corporates to improve balance sheets amid fear many companies are over-leveraged.

