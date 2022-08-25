A Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) insider lowered their holding by 15% earlier this year

Looking at Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CWCO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Consolidated Water

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Wilmer Pergande, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$76k worth of shares at a price of US$14.37 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$16.26, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15% of Wilmer Pergande's holding. Wilmer Pergande was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Consolidated Water Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Consolidated Water. Specifically, Independent Chairman of the Board Wilmer Pergande ditched US$76k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Consolidated Water insiders own 6.0% of the company, worth about US$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Consolidated Water Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Consolidated Water shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Consolidated Water makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Consolidated Water and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

