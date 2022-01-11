A Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) insider lowered their holding by 39% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Conagra Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Thomas Brown, sold US$413k worth of shares at a price of US$37.54 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$34.17. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Thomas Brown was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CAG Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Conagra Brands insiders own about US$73m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Conagra Brands Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Conagra Brands insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Conagra Brands insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Conagra Brands.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

