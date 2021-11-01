A Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) insider lowered their holding by 82% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COGT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cogent Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CFO & Principal Accounting Officer, John Green, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$158k worth of shares at a price of US$8.86 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$8.48. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Green.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:COGT Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

I will like Cogent Biosciences better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cogent Biosciences insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 3.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Cogent Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Cogent Biosciences insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Cogent Biosciences you should be aware of, and 3 of these are concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

