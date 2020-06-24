A Cloud-Based Journey: How A Decade of Exploration Lead to Data Transformation for Nasdaq

With most successful tech endeavors, there is a journey that involves testing, optimizing, pivoting, and transforming to reach the destination. In the case of delivering data in the Cloud, Nasdaq Global Information Services used Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help navigate the course.

In 2008, AWS helped fuel the launch of Nasdaq Market Replay - an innovative, cloud-based interface that allows a deep-dive into replays of the market, down to the millisecond. This was especially useful during the coming-of-age of social media as an influence on investors. The industry now had a way to see the immediate impact of the influence of social posts or important news on a stock price and the subsequent events.

We then launched Nasdaq Data-on-Demand, providing access to historical Level 1 data stored in the cloud. Most recently, AWS provided the foundation for the launch of the highly anticipated Nasdaq Cloud Data Service (NCDS), enabling us to deliver real-time access to important data feeds.

The demand for a Cloud platform was great, as many financial services institutions initially choose to build their open APIs on-premise. However, they often find it difficult to scale these APIs with customer demand, aggregate and analyze large volumes of new data, and adapt the APIs fast enough to correspond to changing customer expectations.

Capital markets firms need better latency for real-time streaming and historical data delivered via the internet, and cloud-based APIs enable easier integration into applications and downstream systems. AWS is excited to play a part in the launch of Nasdaq’s Cloud Data Service, which reduces set-up time from months to days. Julie Hutchinson, Capital Markets Segment Lead, AWS

Designed to reduce the cost and time to market associated with deploying data feeds from the exchange, NCDS is aimed at application development, web service tools, and visual displays. The service can also help traditional financial firms with large data center infrastructures migrate parts of their business to the cloud, fueling faster development and minimizing infrastructure costs.

NCDS includes a mix of real-time streaming and historical data feeds and datasets, including Nasdaq TotalView, Nasdaq Last Sale, Nasdaq Basic, Nasdaq Global Index Data Service, Nasdaq Fund Network, MT Newswires financial and business news and the Quandl alternative data platform.

Clients access the data using an open-source software development kit (SDK) available via Github to connect to a version of Nasdaq’s data API in the AWS cloud. Visit www.Nasdaq.com/Cloud-Data-Service to learn more.