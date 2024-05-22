A Closer Look at Upstart Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in UPST usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Upstart Hldgs. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 75% being bullish and 12% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $903,590, and there was a single call, worth $27,302.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 868.33 with a total volume of 5,027.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.98 $2.94 $2.9 $22.50 $580.0K 472 2.0K UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.45 $7.4 $7.4 $27.50 $99.1K 1.2K 134 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.0 $11.75 $11.8 $35.00 $66.0K 105 69 UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.5 $7.45 $7.5 $27.50 $51.0K 1.2K 202 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $29.50 $42.0K 638 150

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

In light of the recent options history for Upstart Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,977,035, the price of UPST is down by -0.4%, reaching $24.6. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

