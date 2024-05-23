A Closer Look at UiPath's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on UiPath.

Looking at options history for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $868,579 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $397,306.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $28.0 for UiPath over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UiPath's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UiPath's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $28.0, over the past month.

UiPath Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.38 $2.34 $2.35 $22.50 $271.5K 5.9K 1.1K PATH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.01 $1.97 $1.98 $17.50 $228.9K 4.2K 1.2K PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.05 $8.95 $8.95 $28.00 $114.5K 315 0 PATH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.3 $2.17 $2.17 $15.00 $93.3K 724 430 PATH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $4.95 $4.9 $4.95 $24.00 $48.5K 240 182

About UiPath

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, the right to access certain software products it hosts (i.e., SaaS) and professional services. It generates a majority of its revenues from the Americas followed by Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UiPath, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of UiPath Currently trading with a volume of 5,223,900, the PATH's price is down by -2.83%, now at $19.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

