A Closer Look at Target's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $192,002, and 6 were calls, valued at $2,492,225.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $170.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Target 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $9.0 $8.8 $9.0 $155.00 $2.3M 68 2.5K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $3.65 $3.5 $3.5 $167.50 $70.0K 34 202 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $9.7 $9.65 $9.7 $165.00 $68.8K 3.2K 119 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $13.5 $12.65 $12.95 $160.00 $64.7K 47 0 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.76 $0.73 $0.76 $180.00 $38.0K 613 725

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a top US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Target, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Target's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,514,583, the price of TGT is down by -0.71%, reaching $159.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

