A Closer Look at Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $140,160 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $349,259.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $160.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Royal Caribbean Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Royal Caribbean Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.4 $10.25 $10.4 $155.00 $90.4K 1.0K 87 RCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $58.6 $57.5 $58.01 $90.00 $75.3K 520 32 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $58.15 $56.45 $58.15 $90.00 $69.7K 520 64 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.1 $0.92 $1.03 $110.00 $61.8K 2.0K 600 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.0 $8.9 $8.9 $145.00 $42.7K 10 55

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with eight more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

In light of the recent options history for Royal Caribbean Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Royal Caribbean Gr Currently trading with a volume of 901,432, the RCL's price is up by 1.48%, now at $149.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $160.4.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $165. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $145. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $159. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $165. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.