A Closer Look at Nu Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $166,413 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $669,546.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $14.0 for Nu Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nu Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nu Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $14.0, over the past month.

Nu Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.05 $0.87 $0.89 $12.00 $102.1K 18.5K 3.6K NU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.08 $1.06 $1.07 $14.00 $80.5K 24 779 NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $4.6 $5.5 $7.00 $60.5K 9.6K 121 NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $0.26 $0.23 $0.23 $12.00 $60.4K 9.9K 7.5K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.21 $1.1 $1.18 $12.00 $58.7K 18.5K 1.7K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nu Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Nu Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 43,292,092, with NU's price up by 3.51%, positioned at $11.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days. What The Experts Say On Nu Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $13. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Nu Holdings, targeting a price of $14.

