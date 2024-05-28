A Closer Look at NextEra Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $315,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $9,715,654.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $78.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 4370.12 with a total volume of 68,623.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $78.0 over the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $3.45 $3.25 $3.35 $75.00 $9.2M 7.8K 55.1K NEE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.15 $70.00 $315.0K 2.7K 5 NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.5 $27.35 $29.5 $50.00 $256.6K 682 93 NEE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $2.77 $2.7 $2.74 $77.50 $54.5K 1.6K 341 NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $0.67 $0.48 $0.5 $78.00 $39.4K 744 3.3K

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 30 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NextEra Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

NextEra Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 11,500,117, with NEE's price up by 1.2%, positioned at $77.53. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.33333333333333.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $83. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $95. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

