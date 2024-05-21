A Closer Look at Medical Properties Trust's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Medical Properties Trust.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $707,858, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $202,640.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $25.0 for Medical Properties Trust during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medical Properties Trust's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medical Properties Trust's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.06 $1.34 $1.5 $6.00 $276.9K 2.0K 1.8K MPW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.01 $0.8 $0.8 $5.00 $202.6K 6.2K 2.5K MPW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $0.38 $0.34 $0.36 $4.00 $93.6K 6.1K 2.7K MPW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.45 $0.4 $0.4 $5.00 $82.6K 11.5K 5.2K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.4 $0.39 $0.39 $5.00 $78.6K 11.5K 3.1K

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Medical Properties Trust, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Medical Properties Trust Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,491,672, with MPW's price down by -3.92%, positioned at $5.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Medical Properties Trust

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Medical Properties Trust options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

