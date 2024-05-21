A Closer Look at Hewlett Packard's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Hewlett Packard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $233,076.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $22.0 for Hewlett Packard, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hewlett Packard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hewlett Packard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $22.0, over the past month.

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.45 $0.4 $0.45 $19.00 $41.4K 4.6K 1.0K HPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.25 $0.2 $0.2 $16.00 $40.0K 493 2.0K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.85 $0.75 $0.75 $22.00 $37.5K 5.0K 1.5K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.7 $22.00 $35.0K 5.0K 1.3K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 $22.00 $35.0K 5.0K 800

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company, and its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hewlett Packard, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Hewlett Packard's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 9,328,184, the price of HPE is down by -0.11%, reaching $17.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hewlett Packard options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

