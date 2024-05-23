A Closer Look at GE Aero's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Aero (NYSE:GE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for GE Aero.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $180,369, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $457,815.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $185.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aero's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aero's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aero Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.15 $33.9 $34.4 $150.00 $171.9K 559 51 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $54.0 $53.0 $53.0 $120.00 $90.1K 25 20 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.69 $2.68 $2.68 $170.00 $53.6K 44.2K 1.3K GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $2.17 $2.01 $2.09 $170.00 $52.2K 44.2K 518 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.9 $13.8 $13.9 $170.00 $41.7K 45 60

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Aero, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GE Aero Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,215,662, the price of GE is up by 0.67%, reaching $161.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aero

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $180.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on GE Aero with a target price of $186. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $175. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $185. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $180. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

