A Closer Look at Albemarle's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Albemarle. Our analysis of options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $140,430, and 6 were calls, valued at $503,237.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $195.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $24.2 $23.5 $23.5 $110.00 $235.0K 943 115 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.5 $195.00 $72.0K 465 19 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.34 $131.00 $65.0K 79 189 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.75 $11.55 $11.6 $130.00 $59.1K 4.9K 207 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.4 $11.25 $11.3 $130.00 $50.8K 4.9K 74

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,235,501, with ALB's price up by 2.45%, positioned at $132.35. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. What The Experts Say On Albemarle

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $143.75.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Albemarle with a target price of $150. An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $157. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $140. An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $128.

