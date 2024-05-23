A Closer Look at 9 Analyst Recommendations For Americold Realty Trust

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.11, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.62%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Americold Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $24.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $27.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $32.00 Craig Mailman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $32.00 $37.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $35.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $30.00 $32.00 William Crow Raymond James Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Americold Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.5 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: Americold Realty Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Americold Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Americold Realty Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Americold Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.98, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

