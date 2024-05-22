A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Macy's, revealing an average target of $21.38, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.26% increase from the previous average price target of $20.12.

A clear picture of Macy's's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Adam Maeder TD Cowen Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $23.00 Alexandra Walvis Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $22.00 $16.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $21.00 $15.00

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 500 stores under the Macy's nameplate, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's nameplates, and 159 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances composed 62% of Macy's 2023 sales.

Financial Insights: Macy's

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Macy's's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Macy's's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macy's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.45.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

