A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For Starwood Prop Trust

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Starwood Prop Trust (NYSE:STWD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Starwood Prop Trust, presenting an average target of $21.58, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.15% lower than the prior average price target of $21.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Starwood Prop Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Laws Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $23.00 $23.50 Sarah Barcomb BTIG Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $20.50 $21.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Starwood Prop Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Starwood Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Starwood Prop Trust's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Starwood Prop Trust's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Starwood Prop Trust's Background

Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment and Investing and Servicing Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Real estate commercial and residential lending segment, which is engaged in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial first mortgages, and non-agency residential mortgages.

Starwood Prop Trust: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Starwood Prop Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 88.48% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Starwood Prop Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 50.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Starwood Prop Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Starwood Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

