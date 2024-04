Latest Ratings for LEA Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

