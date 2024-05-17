A Closer Look at 27 Analyst Recommendations For MongoDB

In the last three months, 27 analysts have published ratings on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 8 2 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 9 7 2 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $446.7, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $272.00. This current average has decreased by 4.58% from the previous average price target of $468.16.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MongoDB by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bradley Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $470.00 $500.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $465.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $465.00 - Yun Kim Loop Capital Announces Buy $415.00 - Michael Turits Keybanc Lowers Overweight $440.00 $490.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $465.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $500.00 $495.00 Alex Haissl Redburn Atlantic Announces Sell $295.00 - Brad Reback Stifel Maintains Buy $435.00 - Firoz Valliji Bernstein Raises Outperform $491.00 $484.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $440.00 - Bradley Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $500.00 $555.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $435.00 $450.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $475.00 - Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $435.00 $475.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Neutral $380.00 $420.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $490.00 $543.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $480.00 $500.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $475.00 $500.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $385.00 $400.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $430.00 $405.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $450.00 $500.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $465.00 $495.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $458.00 $478.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $550.00 $515.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Sell $272.00 $250.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $440.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MongoDB. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MongoDB's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MongoDB's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into MongoDB's Background

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

MongoDB's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

