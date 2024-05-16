A Closer Look at 17 Analyst Recommendations For Valero Energy

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 3 0 1 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Valero Energy, presenting an average target of $181.76, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.67% increase from the previous average price target of $162.76.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Valero Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $187.00 $198.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $176.00 $173.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $173.00 $179.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $185.00 $190.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Buy $192.00 $160.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $165.00 $138.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $171.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $198.00 $161.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $179.00 $149.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Overweight $178.00 $177.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $167.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $171.00 $130.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $173.00 $150.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $171.00 $138.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $156.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $161.00 $155.00

Discovering Valero Energy: A Closer Look

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Valero Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Valero Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.91%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valero Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Valero Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

