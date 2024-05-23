A Closer Look at 16 Analyst Recommendations For Charles Schwab

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 5 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 5 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Charles Schwab, presenting an average target of $80.5, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.64% from the previous average price target of $76.93.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Charles Schwab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $92.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $87.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Buy $92.00 $87.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 - Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $78.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $76.00 $75.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $70.00 $68.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $89.00 $86.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $78.00 $75.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $65.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $77.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $68.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Announces Outperform $87.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Charles Schwab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Charles Schwab Better

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices, a well-established online investing website, and has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Charles Schwab's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

