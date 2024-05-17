A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Kohl's

Ratings for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 6 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.08% from the previous average price target of $22.88.

The standing of Kohl's among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $18.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $27.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Outperform $31.00 $28.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell $20.00 $20.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $28.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $25.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $25.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kohl's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kohl's's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kohl's's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kohl's: A Closer Look

Kohl's operates about 1,174 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Breaking Down Kohl's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kohl's faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.05% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kohl's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.89.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

