A Close Look at Performance and Investor Sentiment

All right, Life Goal Nation! Earnings majorly drive stock prices, and as we are in the heart of the Q2 earnings season, it is crucial to understand the broader picture of earnings and how they affect the market.

This article will provide an overview of the results of the S&P 500 constituents during this earnings season and discuss why stocks are performing the way they are. We will also consider the factors contributing to changes in earnings growth. In addition, we will examine what the future could hold for market valuations and investor sentiment.





Earnings Season So Far

About 51% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their Q2 earnings, revealing some interesting insights. On average, year-over-year earnings are down by 7.3%; however, this downturn doesn’t necessarily conflict with the rising stock market we’ve observed lately. These results are better than the market’s expectations, as 80% of the reporting companies surpassed their earnings estimates. In some way, the pessimistic outlook at the outset allowed companies to outperform expectations and possibly contributed to upbeat investor sentiment.

Earnings Vs. Sales

Although earnings have taken a hit, sales seem to be faring better, with an average growth of 0.01% for S&P 500 companies. The downturn in earnings doesn’t stem from a lack of sales but rather from increasing input costs, such as raw materials and labor. On average, the cost of the workforce has gone up by 4.4% within the past year, putting pressure on profit margins and weighing down earnings.

Factors Pushing Stocks Higher

Two major factors help account for why stocks continue to rise despite the downturn in earnings. First, the better-than-expected earnings growth (-7.3%) provides a silver lining for investors who initially had lower expectations. Second, the market currently pays a premium for each dollar of company earnings. Over the past 25 years, the market paid an average of $16.78 per dollar of earnings, whereas now it is paying $19.57 – a significant increase attributable to positive investor sentiment or ‘animal spirits.’

Animal Spirits and the Stock Market

The concept of ‘animal spirits,’ coined by John Maynard Keynes, refers to the psychological factors influencing investor decisions and driving market activity. A surge in animal spirits often occurs during optimistic outlooks, leading investors to pay a premium for market earnings, as seen with the current $19.57 valuation. This idea raises the question of whether or not these feelings will keep the market trading at a premium valuation or if some sort of catalyst might alter this sentiment.

Conclusion

Based on the Q2 earnings season results so far, it appears companies have exceeded the market’s lowered expectations. This phenomenon, coupled with the market’s payment of premium valuations, seems to evoke a positive outlook and an optimistic sentiment among investors. Consequently, the stock market continues to perform well despite the downturn in earnings.

The big question, however, is whether these results and positive sentiment will continue to drive stocks in the future. Factors such as increasing input costs and the emergence of other challenges could change the optimistic narrative and alter investor sentiment. Thus, it remains essential for investors to keep track of various developments, including the progress of the earnings season, to determine what might lie ahead for the stock market.

