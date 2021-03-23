abstract swirl
A Clearer Future of the Clean Energy Economy

Demystifying valuations of the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index (CELS)

As investors' interest in clean-energy stocks increases, the exceptional growth may lead some to question if the trend is supported by fundamentals or if it's just a bubble waiting to burst.

We examine the skyrocketing performance of the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index (CELS), available to investors through the First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (QCLN), to see what the underlying data has to say.

CELS Performance in 2020

Growth of $100 investment in Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Total Return Index (CEXX), Nasdaq-100 Total Return Index (XNDX), S&P 500 Total Return Index (SPXT)

