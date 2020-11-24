A Chance to Get on the Right Side of the Technochasm

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It can be tough to visualize the Technochasm.

Generally, we all know that tech stocks are dominant in the market, but most people don’t realize that it is really tearing the market in two.

The way the market played out this year illustrated this beautifully. After the market plummeted when the COVID pandemic rocked the world, tech stocks led the comeback.

But with all that creative power comes a destructive side. A side where the businesses that haven’t adapted to technology are sinking fast.

Here is a great way to help see it. Below is a three-year chart for the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) (in black) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) (in blue).

That gap in the returns is a clear manifestation of the Technochasm. It looks like the two lines were literally ripped apart starting in 2019.

On the winning side of this gap are thriving technology-powered businesses and professions. On the other side we find old-school energy stocks … and everything else.

XLE carries a lot of heavy hitters, including traditional market leaders such as Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), and Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB).

So, if your portfolio was heavy with energy stocks the last three years, you likely lost money. Meanwhile, just investing in a tech ETF yielded gains of almost 100%. Imagine what your gains would have looked like if you’d boosted even those gains by buying disruptive, small-cap stocks!

Let’s not forget that both groups of stocks are part of the S&P 500. So, as tech stocks have carried the market higher, other stocks in older industries have only dragged it down.

What to Do Now

When I started talking about the Technochasm about a year ago, I asked you to do two things right away.

First, purge your portfolio of the mediocre “yesterday stocks” that are taking up valuable shelf space. You simply can’t afford to hold merely average stocks in your portfolio any longer.

Second, make sure you own the fastest growing, most disruptive, and most profitable “outsider” tech companies available in the markets today.

Many of you have watched my first video about the Technochasm on YouTube. It has been viewed more than 11 MILLION times! That first video was about helping regular folks gain knowledge — and to protect them from ending up on the wrong side of the gap.

Why Louis Navellier Joined Me

And I was thrilled that investing legend Louis Navellier wanted to join me during the event. Louis and I had met and seen each other around the InvestorPlace office, but when he read about the Technochasm and learned about my event, he demanded a seat at the table.

Louis and I have different methods for choosing stocks. I’m a macro analyst who scans the world for big trends … and then drills down for the best opportunities.

Louis is a quant. He runs computer models on 5,000 stocks a week to find the ones with the best fundamentals… including sales growth, earnings growth, and institutional buying pressure.

Although our methods differ, our conclusions are the same.

If you’re going to survive and thrive in the markets in the 2020s, you must be invested in tech, and ideally in the fastest-growing, most highly disruptive, and most profitable tech companies that are available in the market today.

When Louis and I sat down to compare notes, we were able to compile a list of small tech stocks that are poised to take off. We got to work narrowing the list to just a handful of stocks that are growing revenue fast, eating up market share, and starting to kill more established businesses in their sectors.

Take another look at the chart I shared earlier.

The Technochasm is real, whether you change your investing habits or not.

Make sure you do your best to end up on the right side.

On the date of publication, Eric Fry did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls — in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends … before they take off. And when it comes to bear markets, you’ll want to have his “blueprint” in hand before stocks go south.

