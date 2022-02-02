A CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) insider increased their holdings last year

Insiders were net buyers of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:CBL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CBL & Associates Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director David Contis for US$260k worth of shares, at about US$30.61 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$29.31). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. David Contis was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CBL Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Insiders at CBL & Associates Properties Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at CBL & Associates Properties. We can see that Lead Independent Director David Contis paid US$260k for shares in the company. But we did see Chief Legal Officer & Secretary Jeffery Curry sell shares worth US$5.7k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership of CBL & Associates Properties

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.4% of CBL & Associates Properties shares, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CBL & Associates Properties Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest CBL & Associates Properties insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CBL & Associates Properties.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

