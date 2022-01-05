A Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) insider lowered their holding by 10% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CBIO ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Catalyst Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, David Oros, sold US$114k worth of shares at a price of US$5.00 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$0.96. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. David Oros was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.92k shares worth US$20k. But insiders sold 24.00k shares worth US$114k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CBIO Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

Catalyst Biosciences Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Catalyst Biosciences. In total, insider David Oros dumped US$114k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Catalyst Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.0m worth of Catalyst Biosciences stock, about 3.4% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Catalyst Biosciences Tell Us?

An insider sold Catalyst Biosciences shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Catalyst Biosciences. While conducting our analysis, we found that Catalyst Biosciences has 6 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

