A Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) insider lowered their holding by 4.4% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Cass Information Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cass Information Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Expense Management Services, Gary Langfitt, for US$63k worth of shares, at about US$42.24 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$39.08. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Gary Langfitt was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CASS Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

Insiders at Cass Information Systems Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Cass Information Systems. In total, President of Expense Management Services Gary Langfitt dumped US$63k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Cass Information Systems

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.6% of Cass Information Systems shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cass Information Systems Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Cass Information Systems is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cass Information Systems. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cass Information Systems has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

