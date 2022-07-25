A Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) insider lowered their holding by 14% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Casey's General Stores, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASY ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Casey's General Stores Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Larree Renda, sold US$316k worth of shares at a price of US$190 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$199. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Larree Renda's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Larree Renda.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CASY Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Casey's General Stores Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Casey's General Stores insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Casey's General Stores Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Casey's General Stores insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Casey's General Stores that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

