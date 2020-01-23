A Cannabis Compound Could Be a Superbug Fighter

Scientists at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, say they have uncovered some encouraging findings that cannabis may be effective in fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs. Researchers at the Canadian university found that a lesser-known cannabinoid compound, cannabigerol (CBG), was successful in killing methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), a very common superbug found in hospitals.

In a study that is not yet public, researchers were able to use CBG to cure MRSA in mice. MRSA is particularly concerning since the bacteria is resistant to many antibiotics and can be very difficult to treat.

But scientists cautioned that it's still too early for any conclusions. The lead researcher on the study, Eric Brown, said, "There is much work to do to explore the potential of the cannabinoids as antibiotics from the safety standpoint."

Image source: Getty Images.

A lot more research needed

These findings highlight just how much there is still to learn about cannabis. While many people know about cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol, there are many other compounds in cannabis that researchers need to learn more about.

And despite many studies having already been done on cannabis, the Food and Drug Administration has only approved one cannabis-based drug: U.K.-based GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: GWPH) Epidiolex, and that's only to treat certain forms of epilepsy. Demand for the drug has been strong; in the company's fourth quarter of 2019, Epidiolex generated $104 million in sales, with a total of $296 million in revenue for the full year.

Developing cannabis-based drugs is no easy task. Since marijuana remains a Schedule 1 illegal substance, it's very difficult to do research on it in the U.S., which is why many of the findings originate in other countries.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.