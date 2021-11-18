A BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) insider lowered their holding by 5.3% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for BurgerFi International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BFI ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BurgerFi International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, John Rosatti, sold US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$11.14 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$8.02. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Rosatti.

John Rosatti ditched 1.19m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$10.68. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:BFI Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BurgerFi International insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BurgerFi International Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded BurgerFi International shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at BurgerFi International in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BurgerFi International. For example - BurgerFi International has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

