A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Right Now

Following a lackluster earnings report earlier this month, Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) stock is trading near its 52-week lows.

Investors appear to be drastically undervaluing the media titan's long-term profit potential.

1. Streaming profitability is improving

Disney's fiscal second-quarter earnings release had its fair share of bright spots. Revenue was up 13% year over year to $21.8 billion, driven in part by a 12% rise in direct-to-consumer sales, to $5.5 billion. But investors seemed to focus on a slight decline in the company's streaming subscriber base.

The total number of Disney+ subscribers decreased by 2% from the first quarter to 158 million. Hulu and ESPN+ subscribers increased slightly, but it wasn't enough to offset a drop in Disney+ Hotstar customers.

Yet some context is in order. Disney hiked the price of the ad-free version of Disney+ in the U.S. by nearly 40%, to $10.99, in December. So losing some subscribers was to be expected. The fact that it was such a small loss is evidence of Disney's impressive pricing power and customer loyalty.

Moreover, the price hikes in the U.S. and other markets helped to drive up the average revenue per Disney+ subscriber -- which includes revenue from cheaper ad-supported plans and streaming bundles -- by 13% to $4.44. These gains, combined with CEO Bob Iger's cost-cutting initiatives, drove a sharp improvement in Disney's direct-to-consumer segment's margins.

The division, which houses Disney's streaming operations, saw its operating losses shrink to $659 million in the second quarter, down from $1.1 billion in the first quarter and $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Iger has plans to reduce costs further, which should help Disney's streaming profitability continue to improve.

2. ESPN's value could soon be unearthed

At the same time, Disney intends to break out the results of its ESPN division in future quarters. That should make the sports leader's envious profit margins more transparent to investors.

The move to restructure its business could also be a prelude to a potential spinoff or outright sale of ESPN. Although Iger has said that divesting ESPN is not in his immediate plans, a sale could bring in tens of billions of dollars for Disney.

The sports entertainment powerhouse produces roughly $4 billion in adjusted earnings annually, which could allow it to fetch a price of approximately $40 billion, according to Morgan Stanley. Disney owns 20% of ESPN, so a potential sale would likely add over $30 billion in cash to its coffers. Disney could use the proceeds to slash its hefty debt load, which included over $45 billion in long-term borrowing as of April 1.

Selling ESPN would also substantially reduce the effects of cord-cutting on Disney's business, as the sports network operator is heavily dependent on cable bundle-driven affiliate fees. Additionally, Disney would no longer be forced to partake in bidding frenzies for sports rights, at a time when competition is intensifying from tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. All of which would lessen the risks for investors.

3. There's still magic in these kingdoms

Disney's parks and resorts, meanwhile, continue to crank out cash. Revenue for its Disney parks, experiences, and product division jumped 17% year over year to $7.8 billion. Operating income, meanwhile, leaped 23% to $2.2 billion.

This strong performance was fueled in part by higher traffic and guest spending at its international locations, including Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Disneyland Paris. The easing of pandemic-related restrictions in China and other markets contributed to the gains.

Disney's development projects should pave the way for further gains. "We have several international expansions underway that will allow our parks to continue to build capacity and drive longer-term growth," Iger said during a recent conference call with investors.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has positions in Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2025 $100 calls on Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.