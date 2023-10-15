A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Exceptional Growth Stocks to Buy Before It's Too Late

Well-chosen growth stocks can produce staggering returns for their investors. The key is to find them early in their bull runs -- before the rest of the market bids up their share prices.

To help you in your search for these wealth creators, here are three businesses with outstanding growth prospects. Their stocks all remain attractive investments today. Just don't wait too long because these profit opportunities could disappear when the next bull market takes hold.

CrowdStrike

Cyberattacks are growing in number and sophistication. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is helping to shield its customers from this worrisome trend with its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud security platform.

CrowdStrike defends so-called endpoints. These are devices that connect to corporate networks from outside traditional firewalls, such as smartphones and laptops. The trend toward distributed workforces is increasing the importance of endpoint security, and CrowdStrike is a clear leader in the field.

CrowdStrike uses machine learning to strengthen its threat detection network. It analyzes more than 2 trillion cybersecurity events every day, constantly growing smarter in the process. Once a threat is identified, CrowdStrike immediately updates its defenses, thereby safeguarding its customers.

CrowdStrike's clients clearly value its protection. The cloud guardian's revenue and free cash flow surged 37% and 39%, respectively, to $731.6 million and $188.7 million in the quarter ended July 31.

SoFi Technologies

More of the financial world is shifting online every day. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is perfectly positioned to benefit from this trend -- and deliver handsome rewards to its investors along the way.

The digital bank and personal finance company is winning market share in the trillion-dollar U.S. commercial banking industry. Demand is strong for SoFi's high-interest checking and savings accounts, which sport annual percentage yields of 4.5% and up to $2 million in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation protection.

More than 584,000 people became SoFi members in the second quarter alone. In all, SoFi's total membership jumped 44% year over year to 6.2 million. More customers mean more deposits -- and more cash to lend. SoFi's deposits swelled by 26% to $12.7 billion. Its loan origination volume, in turn, rose by 37% to $4.4 billion.

This customer, deposit, and loan growth drove a 37% increase in revenue to $498 million. Moreover, SoFi is becoming more profitable as it scales its operations. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) skyrocketed 278% to $77 million.

Palantir Technologies

Investors are excited about the potential of AI. The technology promises to dramatically boost productivity and slash costs for organizations of all sizes. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) wants to help businesses and governments maximize the benefits of this groundbreaking tech.

Palantir has proven the worth of its data analysis tools to the U.S. military over nearly two decades of partnership. The U.S. Special Operations Command awarded Palantir a contract in June for as much as $463 million to improve its data analytics processes. And just days ago, the U.S. Army granted Palantir a contract of as much as $250 million to support its AI initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp also wants to bring the advantages of AI to the corporate market. Palantir has partnered with content delivery network Cloudflare to help customers reduce their cloud computing costs. It has also allied itself with consulting firm PwC to assist businesses across a range of industries with integrating AI into their operations. These and other collaborations are accelerating Palantir's expansion.

Interest in Palantir's artificial intelligence platform is "unlike anything we have seen in the past 20 years," Karp said in a letter to shareholders in August. The company is also seeing solid demand for its other software offerings. Palantir's billings -- an important metric of future revenue growth that includes contracts entered into but not yet fulfilled -- soared 52% year over year to $603 million in the second quarter.

Better still, Palantir is profitable and produces bountiful cash flow. The cloud data leader generated net income of $47 million and $269 million in free cash flow in just the first half of 2023. Investors can expect that figure to head steadily higher, driven by strong demand for Palantir's data analytics and AI solutions.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.