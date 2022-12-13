A Bull Market is Coming: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You'd Owned When it Does

Warren Buffett's track record as a stock picker and long-term investor has few peers, and the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio is a great place to look for stock ideas. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) while colleague Tyler Crowe explains why homebuilders NVR (NYSE: NVR) and Green Brick Homes (NYSE: GRBK) are positioned to be big winners you'll want to own.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 11, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Green Brick Partners and Walt Disney. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Green Brick Partners, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Green Brick Partners, NVR, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

